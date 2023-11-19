Yen Press Announces Eleven New Titles at Anime NYC

Yen Press announced eleven new titles at its Industry Panel at Anime NYC. Releasing in May 2024, this lineup includes eight manga (Bungo Stray Dogs Official Anthology; Days with My Stepsister; Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life; Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad; The Kept Man of the Princess Knight; No Game No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union; She Likes Gays, but Not Me; Friday at the Atelier), and three novels (Brunhild the Dragonslayer; The God of Nishi-Yuigahama Station; Guillotine Bride).
