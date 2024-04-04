Yemen's Houthis Target Israel-Bound Ships in Solidarity with Gaza

Abdul Malik al Houthi, leader of Yemen 's Houthis , says his group targeted 90 Israel -bound or Israel -linked ships in Red Sea , in solidarity with besieged Palestinians of Gaza . Some 37 people were killed and 30 others wounded in 424 air strikes , conducted by the US and UK on Yemen in around three months, Abdul Malik al Houthi, leader of Yemen 's Houthi, has said in a televised speech.

Al-Houthi said on Thursday that 90 Israel-bound or Israel-linked ships had been targeted in the Red Sea by his fighters, while Houthi drone attacks had increased and expanded to additional regions. The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the besieged Palestinians of Gaza, drawing US and British strikes since February

Yemen Houthis Israel Gaza Red Sea Palestinians Air Strikes Drone Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Ramadan Is a Month of Jihad’: Houthis Stage Massive Anti-American Rallies in YemenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Report claims Yemen's Houthis have a hypersonic missile, possibly raising stakes in Red Sea crisisYemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal. That's according to a Russian state media report on Thursday. That potentially raises the stakes in their ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Saudi Arabia, Yemen discuss UN peace roadmap amid Houthi attacks in Red SeaUN roadmap includes Yemen rivals commitment to nationwide ceasefire, salary payments, oil exports, road openings, and ports' ease.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim to Have New Hypersonic MissileYemen's Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal, potentially raising the stakes in their ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways. The report comes as Moscow maintains an aggressively counter-Western foreign policy amid its war on Ukraine. The Houthis have hinted about 'surprises' they plan for the battles at sea to counter the United States and its allies.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have new hypersonic missile, report saysYemen's Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal, potentially raising the stakes in their ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways against the backdrop of Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »