Yelp Releases Top 100 Ramen Spots in California

What better way to celebrate National Ramen Day on April 4 than with a hot, tasty bowl of noodles you can slurp to your heart's delight? Yelp just released its list of Top 100 Ramen Spots in California and it turns out you don't have to go too far to get a good bowl of ramen. Fifty of the 100 restaurants are located in the Los Angeles area - with the number one spot going Susuru Ramen Bar on Hollywood Boulevard.

Some of the other restaurants that made the cut include: To get these results, Yelp identified businesses in the 'ramen' category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. According to Yelp data, California has had the second-highest number of searches for ramen in the U.S. since 201

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande Rules Hot 100 Songwriters & Producers Charts for First TimeShe’s the fourth act to top the Artist 100, Hot 100, Billboard 200, Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts simultaneously.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

A 100-karat Blue Sapphire Necklace Speaks Volumes About Damiani’s Legacy Over 100 YearsDamiani is marking its 100th anniversary with an exhibition of one-of-a-kinds in Milan to celebrate its craft, legacy and avant-garde spirit.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Benefit from Rate Cut Expectations​​Outlook on FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US InflationThe FTSE 100 has enjoyed a solid start to the week, while even a hotter US inflation reading has not been able to stop the rally in US markets.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​​​The FTSE 100 is edging higher, while US markets find themselves caught between last Friday’s payrolls and tomorrow’s inflation data. ​

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold SteadyThe FTSE 100 has dropped back from the multi-month high seen this week, while US indices are looking to a flat open after losses yesterday.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »