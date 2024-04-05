Woman Punched in the Face in Union Square

The NYPD 's investigation into the violent, unprovoked punching spree in Manhattan continues as a 33-year-old woman was punched in the face by a stranger in Union Square last month. Police say the suspect approached the woman, who was walking in front of 32 Union Square East on March 20, when her unknown assailant approached her from behind, punched her in the face with a closed fist, before fleeing northbound on Park Avenue, law enforcement authorities said.

The victim sustained minor injuries, including redness and pain on her nose, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said. There have been several reports recently of random sucker-punch attacks on women in the borough, including at least 12 confirmed reports in the Manhattan South area, police sources said

NYPD Investigation Punching Spree Manhattan Woman Punched Union Square Assault Suspect Injuries Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

