Will Kevin Costner's John Dutton Return to Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

If Kevin Costner's John Dutton does return to Yellowstone season 5, part 2, several things need to happen — or at least be addressed — before the series finale airs. Over the last year, Costner and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan have been at odds. Reportedly, Costner, who plays the show’s patriarch, wasn’t keen on the direction Sheridan’s scripts were leaning in regard to John Dutton’s ultimate fate.
Of course, Costner has also been hard at work writing, directing, producing, and starring in his two-part epic, Horizon: An American Saga, which is set to release in theaters during the summer of 2024. A perfect Yellowstone replacement, Costner’s new Western also has something Yellowstone season 5, part 2 reportedly won’t feature: Costner himself — in spades. Naturally, viewers are wondering how John’s story will end. ...the massive political platform also puts an even bigger target on John Dutton’s bac
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »