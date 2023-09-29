Why Ahsoka Tano Cannot Beat Baylan Skoll In A Fight

Ahsoka has yet again failed to beat Baylan Skoll. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll have gone head-to-head yet again in Ahsoka episode 7, and once more, Ahsoka has been unable to beat the fallen...

Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll have gone head-to-head yet again in Ahsoka episode 7, and once more, Ahsoka has been unable to beat the fallen Jedi. Ahsoka has long since been considered one of Star Wars' best lightsaber duelists, given her impressive track record from series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. As one of the rare Jedi who survived Order 66 while surrounded by clones, Ahsoka's skills with a lightsaber have never been underrated, and Ahsoka has shown otherwise.

Baylan has now won the upper hand in lightsaber duels with Ahsoka twice over, despite her successful dueling history. Baylan's skill shouldn't be underrated, as he was a general during the Clone Wars and also survived Order 66 somehow.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

Baylan has now won the upper hand in lightsaber duels with Ahsoka twice over, despite her successful dueling history. Baylan's skill shouldn't be underrated, as he was a general during the Clone Wars and also survived Order 66 somehow. Still, it's surprising that Ahsoka is having such a challenge facing him in these duels, especially as the student of Anakin Skywalker - so why can't Ahsoka beat Baylan?

Ahsoka Has Been Distracted In Both Her Fights With Baylan So Far Ahsoka's mind has never been clear whenever she's faced Baylan in a fight. Their first duel in episode 4 sees Ahsoka worrying about Sabine, especially once Shin returns with no sight of Ahsoka's Padawan. In episode 7, Ahsoka is more preoccupied with getting to Sabine and Ezra on time, and her only purpose is to get past Baylan and take his Howler. Ahsoka's focus in both their fights, then, have always been on other people, which has affected the way she's been able to fight him.

Lightsaber blades can tell when their users' minds are clouded, a sentiment that's been echoed by Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus and even non-Jedi such as the Armorer. When the user isn't focused on the present moment, their blade cannot connect with them in the way it should, and thus the wielder has a harder time controlling it. This has been the case for Ahsoka in both her duels with Baylan, as her distracted mind has made it harder to wield her blades against him.

Baylan Is A Great Fighter, But Ahsoka Should Be More Powerful (& A Better Lightsaber Duelist) Ahsoka earned her title as one of Star Wars' best lightsaber duelists for a reason. Baylan has shown that he's strong and very skilled with a lightsaber, but Ahsoka still should be able to beat him. She held her own against Darth Vader for a long time, and she was able to defeat Darth Maul during the Siege of Mandalore when she was just a teenager. Baylan is no more powerful than either one of them ever were.

Now that Ahsoka's revisited the training videos Anakin made for her, she should be even more brushed up on her skills as a duelist. Instead, Baylan's able to predict a lot of her moves in their most recent fight, and he even restrains her hand just before she disappears in the smoke and takes his Howler. Baylan certainly shouldn't be underrated, but it would be a surprise if Ahsoka was actually beaten by him - especially like this.

Will Ahsoka Beat Baylan In The Season 1 Finale? These two fights between Ahsoka and Baylan certainly seem to foreshadow a final duel in the season finale, and given the rule of three, it would make sense for Ahsoka to finally beat Baylan. At that point, she would be able to focus on him more, rather than having to be distracted by any other people or plans. Having Ezra and Sabine close could also empower her to fight harder than before, as it might remind her of the days during the Clone Wars when she was often surrounded by other Jedi.

The main question is whether or not Ahsoka will have to face Baylan again in Ahsoka. He's now split himself from Grand Admiral Thrawn's agenda to instead pursue his own, which still remains a mystery. The fallen Jedi is searching for some kind of power that will create a new beginning, and there have been hints that Baylan might even be hunting the Skywalkers. Unless Baylan finds what he's looking for quickly or confesses his secret Skywalker mission to Ahsoka, then she has no real reason to fight him again. If they do have one more duel in Ahsoka, then Ahsoka should come out on top, with her mind cleared and her skills as fresh as ever.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Disney+.