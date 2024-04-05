What to Watch This Weekend: Thrillers, Teen Comedies, and Horror Movies

April is here, and with it, an existential question lingers: What are you going to do with yourself? If gaming is your thing, Dragon’s Dogma 2 seems to be a good option for fans of the RPG genre. Or maybe you want to see two monsters destroy entire cities like in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Contents If staying at home is more your vibe, there’s always streaming. Hulu has some of the best films around, and the following three movies are worth a watch this weekend.

One is a tense 2010s thriller, another is a teen tom-com from the ’90s, and the final recommended movie is a cheesy yet fun horror movie. Recommended Videos The Dinner (2017) Going out to dinner may not seem like the typical event to build a thriller around on, but that’s just what makes The Dinner so compelling to watch. On a snowy night in upstate New York, a couple, Paul (Steve Coogan) and Claire (Laura Linney), sits down for dinner with another couple, Stan (Richard Gere) and Katelyn (Rebecca Hall

Watch Weekend Thrillers Teen Comedies Horror Movies Streaming Hulu Films

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 7% Daily, Bitcoin (BTC) Stalls at $64K (Weekend Watch)Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

TON Defies Market Sentiment With 11% Surge, BTC Falls to $64.5K (Weekend Watch)Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Philadelphia weekend weather washout: Heavy rain expected Saturday, prompting Flood WatchFriday will be chilly and windy before rain begins overnight. 1-3 inches of rain are expected in most of the area, prompting Flood Watches through Sunday morning.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend March 22-24, 2024Ghostbusters, X-Men, Stormy Daniels, and March Madness.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 22-24)Looking for a movie to watch on Netflix this weekend? Then watch these three underrated movies starring Jason Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, Sandra Hüller, and more.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

5 things you have to watch on TV this weekendRegina King leads a new biopic, Ramy Youssef drops a standup special, Anatomy Of A Fall hits Hulu, and more

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »