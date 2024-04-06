Wedding Planning Dilemma: To Serve or Not to Serve?

'Tis the season for wedding advice, I guess. My partner and I are planning a very small affair on a low budget . We recently recruited my future mother-in-law to help with last-minute planning (we were doing it all ourselves). The caterer is delivering dinner to our venue in the form of buffet-style trays. My plan was to have everyone serve themselves. My fiancé’s mother, citing concerns about covid, strongly feels that we should have someone standing behind the food to serve people.

In principle, I agree with her concerns, as well as that of apportioning food fairly. The problem is that we can’t afford to hire staffing. Our guest list is 25 people, with half of those being our immediate family. A few loved ones have volunteered to help with whatever we need, but I don’t want to assign anyone the task of feeding everyone else.If I thought my future mother-in-law was wrong, I would simply tell her. Instead, I see a good idea with no clear way to execute it

