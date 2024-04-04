Washington Supreme Court Reverses Kitsap County DUI Case Decision on Breathalyzers

The Washington Supreme Court has reversed a Kitsap County DUI case decision that challenged the use of breathalyzers. The decision could have had significant implications for thousands of DUI cases in the state. In 2022, the Kitsap County District Court ruled breathalyzers inadmissible in court due to alleged non-compliance with state regulations . The case involved a man who crashed his vehicle in 2020 and failed a breath alcohol test.

The man argued that the results should not be admitted as evidence. The breath test machine in question, the Dräger Alcotest 9510, has been in use since 2015 and was approved by the Washington State Patrol toxicologist in 2010

