Washington DC teenager carjacks rideshare driver after refusing to allow passenger’s dog in car: police

A Washington, D.C. teenager was arrested Wednesday, after allegedly getting into a scuffle with a rideshare driver over a pet dog and carjacking the driver’s vehicle, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said at about 7 a.m. on Sunday, an Uber driver picked up 19-year-old Dax Franco Willis in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

On Tuesday, police released dash camera images of Willis — who had not yet been identified — with hopes the public could help identify him. REP. HENRY CUELLER SHARES FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS SINCE ARMED DC CARJACKING: 'SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT' The next day, Willis was arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking and robbery. Uber did not immediately respond to inquiries about the carjacking.

