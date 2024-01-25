Wasabi Extract May Boost Memory, Study Finds

Wasabi, a plant often used in Japanese cuisine, may have a positive effect on memory. Researchers found that consuming wasabi extract saw “significant” boosts in two aspects of cognition. Experts explain the findings.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
PreventionMag » / 🏆 141. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.