Wasabi Extract May Boost Memory, Study Finds

A study suggests that consuming wasabi extract may have a positive impact on memory. Researchers found significant improvements in cognitive functions after taking wasabi extract. Experts discuss the findings.

Wasabi, a plant often used in Japanese cuisine, may have a positive effect on memory. Researchers found that consuming wasabi extract saw “significant” boosts in two aspects of cognition. Experts explain the findings.

