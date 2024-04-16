Wallace College Govs Become No. 1-Ranked Baseball Team in the Nation

NATHANIEL FRAZIER For the Eagle A collective yell went up in the locker room as soon as they heard the news.

“It’s pretty damn cool, I’m not going to lie,” head coach Ryan Ihle said. “It’s just a huge, huge testament to our guys and how they’ve gone about their business this year. “We’ve got to continue to take care of business in order to remain No. 1. If we didn’t have a target on our back before this week, we do now.”Said sophomore Warrick Wilmot, “This means everything to me. This kind of progress throughout the year is absolutely amazing. I’m so glad me and my brothers get to experience being ranked No. 1, but I can’t wait to see what this season has in store for the Govs.

Sophomore catcher Grayson Ashe said it’s about time. “It’s not shocking when you put in the amount of work that we put in. We started back in the fall and have been building up to this. We’ve just got to keep climbing the polls and working hard. It doesn’t lie. We’ve just got to keep doing our thing.”

Wallace College Govs No. 1-Ranked NJCAA Baseball Rankings Achievement Challenges

