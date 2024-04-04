Volvo Cars' Shares Hit Highest Level Since November on Record March Sales

Shares in Sweden's Volvo Cars hit their highest level since November on Thursday after the automaker posted record March sales. Year-on-year sales of electric vehicles in Europe were 22% higher in the quarter and up 34% in March, roughly in line with overall sales growth in that market. Sweden's Volvo Cars on Thursday climbed to its highest level since November , after the automaker reported record single-month sales for March and solid electric vehicle growth in Europe . Shares rose by 6.
2% at 12:20 p.m. in London and hit their highest level since Nov. 16, according to LSEG data. Volvo Cars said its new all-electric EX30 model had boosted growth and that it would focus on ramping up sales of the vehicle in the coming months. Year-on-year sales of electric vehicles in Europe were 22% higher in the quarter and up 34% year-on-year in March, roughly in line with overall sales growth in that marke
