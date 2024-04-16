Volkswagen Workers in Chattanooga to Vote on Unionization

Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga , Tennessee , will vote this week in a closely watched election on whether to organize with the United Auto Workers union.

Fain and others see this week's vote as the union's best shot at organizing the VW plant following the record contracts and strikes at the Detroit automakers, which launched Fain to international prominence as the face of the union last year. "We respect our workers' right to a democratic process and to determine who should represent their interests," VW said in a statement. "We fully support an NLRB vote so every team member has a chance to a secret ballot vote on this important decision. Volkswagen is proud of our working environment in Chattanooga that provides some of the best paying jobs in the area.

A member of the group who asked not to be identified due to repercussions if UAW organizing is successful said he fears the union could cause problems at the plant, including the possibility of layoffs as if workers win more benefits during negotiations. He said this UAW organizing drive feels different than the past two because there is less outside political pressure, the union has new leadership and organizing tactics and more new workers are supporting the union at the plant.

Meadows said he makes $27 an hour and that his top priorities are pay, benefits and additional time off.

