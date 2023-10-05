Vince Gilligan Reveals the Only Way He Would Return to the Breaking Bad Universe

How many times can Vince Gilligan break bad? Gilligan, who created Breaking Bad and co-created the spin-off/prequel Better Call Saul, concluded the former in 2013 and the latter in 2022. Add in the loose threads wrapped up in 2019's El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie, and Gilligan has closed the door on the Breaking Bad Universe.

"To be brutally honest, if I get my ass handed to me with this next show and the one after that, and nobody wants to see it and everybody wants Breaking Bad, who knows! Maybe we'll see our way clearer to doing something in the future. But what I'd like to do is leave it be," Gilligan told Variety.

Gilligan continued,"I look around and see other storytelling worlds — I'm not going to name names — that feel like, 'Boy, they are really sucking that last dime out of that franchise.' I'd hate to see that happen with this. I'd rather err on the side of leaving the party too soon than too late. But never say never.

Across 62 episodes and five seasons, Breaking Bad told the rise and fall of Walter"Heisenberg" White (Bryan Cranston), a cancer-stricken high school chemistry teacher who partnered with his former student — drug dealer Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) — to manufacture and distribute meth.

Gilligan and Saul co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould have hinted at a potential spin-off following Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), the ex-partner and partner-in-crime of the incarcerated Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

