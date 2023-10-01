Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stop

Arizona’s governor hasn’t been ‘indicted’ by the state senate, contrary to viral claim
The video released by Woods’ attorney, Harry Daniels, shows at least three officers on top of Woods, who is chest-down on grass besides a car. At one point, an officer appears to slam Woods’ heads into the ground. After he is handcuffed, Woods is propped up against an officer’s legs, seemingly unable to sit up on his own. Later, he struggles to stand up.
Daniels told The Associated Press on Sunday that after his arrest, Woods was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe concussion. In a statement a day earlier, the attorney said his client was lucky to be alive.
“If this video of the officers repeatedly assaulting Le’Keian, slamming his head in the ground and tossing him around like a ragdoll while he’s handcuffed and defenseless isn’t enough to convince you that these officers need to be off the street, just look at Le’Keian’s face,” Daniels said. “He looks like he just went 12 rounds with a professional boxer.” headtopics.
The traffic stop comes more than a month after a white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastikaat a Dollar General store in a racist attack in predominantly-Black Jacksonville neighborhood.
Online records show that Woods was being held in custody on Sunday on charges of armed traffic of methamphetamine, armed traffic of cocaine, armed possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with violence and violation of probation, among other charges.
