Uvalde Police Chief Announces New Initiative to Restore Trust and Improve Officer Performances

The new initiative will focus on transforming the Uvalde police department to better serve the community and improve officer performances .SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado announced a new initiative aimed at restoring trust and credibility in the police department Monday morning. Delgado is set to hold a department-wide review of past actions including one-on-one interviews with every UPD officer in order to ensure transparency and accountability.

“That’s what we’ve been asking from the very beginning is transparency, accountability and justice. We need them to come out and say look, we failed, we failed, and we’re going to do what is right moving forward," said Brett Cross. "I've had plenty of conversations with Chief Delgado and he wants to do right," Cross said. “All we are trying to do is make a better world for everybody because nothing that we say or do brings back Uzi, but it can protect your child."

“The press release looks great on paper, but is there any substance to it is going to be the key," Rizo said. “We got to have a little bit of faith and be a little bit optimistic, but we’ve been let down so many times so we got to be cautious with that.

