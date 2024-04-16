USC Bars Valedictorian with Pro-Palestinian Views from Giving Graduation Speech

Saying 'tradition must give way to safety,' the University of Southern California on Monday made the unprecedented move of barring an undergraduate valedictorian who has come under fire for her pro-Palestinian views from giving a speech at its May graduation ceremony.

' The group said Tabassum's Instagram bio linked to a page that called Zionism a 'racist settler-colonial ideology.' In a statement, Tabassum opposed the decision, saying USC has 'abandoned' her.

USC Valedictorian Graduation Speech Pro-Palestinian Views Threats Security Concerns

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



L.A. Times Health / 🏆 364. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USC cancels valedictorian speech over safety reasonsUSC will not have its valedictorian deliver the 2024 commencement speech during graduation after several organized raised concerns over the student's online…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

USC cancels valedictorian's speech after alleged antisemitic postsAmid complaints about alleged antisemitic views posted online, USC's valedictorian will not be permitted to deliver a speech at the university's commencement ceremony due to concerns about security, the school's provost announced today.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Germany bars doctor who worked in Gaza, shuts down Palestinian conferenceGhassan Abu Sitta, who worked in Gaza City last year, said he was questioned at Berlin’s airport before being told he was not allowed to enter the country.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

Not Just a Phaze: Phazez/Changez Reunion will celebrate 1980s club that brought goth to San AntonioBars come, bars go.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

USC walk-on India Otto shines in March Madness moment, delighting teammates and fansUSC walk-on India Otto, a favorite among USC fans and players, put a joyful exclamation point on USC's NCAA tournament win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Why Ireland is one of the most pro-Palestinian nations in the worldOne of the most pro-Palestinian nations in the world is not an Arab or Muslim country. It's not even in the Middle East. Polls show Ireland has some of the highest support for the Palestinians.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »