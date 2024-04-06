US Should Withhold Military Aid to Israel After Unintentional Bombing of World Central Kitchen Convoy

In light of what Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says was the “unintentional” bombing of a World Central Kitchen convoy killing seven volunteers, the United States should withhold military aid to Israel until Mr. Netanyahu steps down. Two of the vehicles were clearly marked with the group’s logo on their roofs. WCK said the organization had alerted Israel that they would be making food deliveries and had permission to travel the route the convoy took.

As a Jew, I am appalled by the loss of innocent lives in both Israel and Palestine. While Israel had the right to defend itself after the brutal Oct. 7 attack and kidnapping of hostages, it has gone too far and risks inspiring new terrorists to attack Israel in the future. Granted, Hamas has made it impossible to avoid the loss of innocent lives, by attacking Israel in the first place and by using both individuals and civilian institutions to shield its operation

