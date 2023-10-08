US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but Security Council takes no immediate action

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives.
“What’s really important is to prevent the further escalation of the situation and further casualties of civilians,” Zhang said. “What’s also important is really to come back to the two-state solution.
Asked if it wasn't impportant to restart talks on a two-state solution and end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian confilct, he replied: "There'll be time for that. The time right now is we've got to deal with the hostage taking, the violence that is going on that's being perpetrated by Hamas. and we've got to deal with first things first.
That could happen in the coming days, if differences over condemning Hamas and condemning civilian deaths can be bridged, along with agreement on possible language on ending the violence and resuming negotiations.
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, said all members understand it is key for everyone to work "for calm and de-escalation," with a priority on protecting civilians on both sides.is "working hard, as I know other countries in the region are, to try to prevent this conflict from spreading.
“These animal-like terrorists broke into homes gathered entire families into rooms and shot them point blank, as if they were stomping on insects,” he said. “Grandparents and the elderly, among them Holocaust survivors who endured the Nazis, were violently dragged from their homes, this time by Hamas and taken into Gaza.