Upgrade Your Tank Top Game with this Stylish Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Top

When you really think about it, tank top s can be a bit boring. Yes, they're versatile and easy to layer, but spending more than a few bucks on a basic two-strap undershirt — that will forever remain and undershirt — just doesn't sit right with me. Unless I'll be wearing it out and about this spring and summer, why not just grab a cheap mildly-comfortable one and call it a day?
This ribbed knit top is made of a viscose, polyester and polyamide blend, so it has a slim fit, stretchy feel and smooth texture. It's the perfect thickness for warmer months, thin enough to keep you cool and thick enough to prevent a see-through mishap. Vertical knit combined with a bodycon fit is a flattering power duo, shaping your body while highlighting your shoulders.
While most tank tops are styled casually , this one can also be dressed up. For a classy office outfit or an out-to-dinner getup, you can pair this top with dress pants, strappy heels, a shoulder bag and a blazer. So professional! You can also wear it tucked into a maxi skirt for graduations, birthday parties and picnics this spring.
Tank Top Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Stylish Ribbed Knit Versatile Layering Fashion
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: foodandwine - 🏆 366. / 59 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »