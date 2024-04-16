Upgrade Your Tank Top Game with this Stylish Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Top

When you really think about it, tank top s can be a bit boring. Yes, they're versatile and easy to layer, but spending more than a few bucks on a basic two-strap undershirt — that will forever remain and undershirt — just doesn't sit right with me. Unless I'll be wearing it out and about this spring and summer, why not just grab a cheap mildly-comfortable one and call it a day?

This ribbed knit top is made of a viscose, polyester and polyamide blend, so it has a slim fit, stretchy feel and smooth texture. It's the perfect thickness for warmer months, thin enough to keep you cool and thick enough to prevent a see-through mishap. Vertical knit combined with a bodycon fit is a flattering power duo, shaping your body while highlighting your shoulders.

While most tank tops are styled casually , this one can also be dressed up. For a classy office outfit or an out-to-dinner getup, you can pair this top with dress pants, strappy heels, a shoulder bag and a blazer. So professional! You can also wear it tucked into a maxi skirt for graduations, birthday parties and picnics this spring.

