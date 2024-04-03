Uniqlo Announces New Designs Based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Uniqlo continues to expand its line of clothing based on video games, and the company has announced new designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In total, 6 shirts are being offered, though they're currently exclusive to Japan. While there are already a lot of retailers offering merchandise based on Tears of the Kingdom, Uniqlo's line might be the best, based solely on the fact that they have a t-shirt featuring Addison.
The shirt features a tilted sign for Hudson Construction hanging crooked from the breast pocket, and when you look inside, there's Addison trying to prop it up. Amazing. An image of one of the shirts can be found below, while the rest of the line can be found at Uniqlo's website right here. Which Characters Appear in Uniqlo's Zelda Collection?Of course, fans that just want a high-quality shirt featuring Link or Zelda can get that, to
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »