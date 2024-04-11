Undercover Sting Operations in Oakland Lead to 181 Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Vehicles

A law enforcement surge involving several undercover sting operations over the past eight weeks has led to 181 arrests, the seizure of more than 30 guns linked with crimes and the recovery of 414 stolen vehicles , state authorities said Wednesday. It may even get Oakland ers — fatigued by headlines and frequent complaints about the city’s crime problem — feeling a bit safer if the trend continues, observers said.
'Right now, it’s a long ways from making people feel safe,' NAACP Oakland executive committee member Robert Harris said Wednesday. 'But people will take comfort in the fact that some people are doing something to deal with the crime situation here, and we’re appreciative for that.' and has targeted auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime and added high-visibility traffic enforcement. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in March that the state was installing 'Carjackers, drug traffickers and thieves need to be arrested and held accountable for their crimes,' Newsom said in a statement. 'The state will continue to support local law enforcement in Oakland and across California to effectively combat criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable.' Among the charges facing those who have been arrested are possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI and felony gun possession, authorities said. Suspects also were arrested on outstanding warrants
Undercover Sting Operations Arrests Stolen Vehicles Guns Crime Oakland
