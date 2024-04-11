Undercover Sting Operations in Oakland Lead to 181 Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Vehicles

A law enforcement surge involving several undercover sting operations over the past eight weeks has led to 181 arrests, the seizure of more than 30 guns linked with crimes and the recovery of 414 stolen vehicles , state authorities said Wednesday. It may even get Oakland ers — fatigued by headlines and frequent complaints about the city’s crime problem — feeling a bit safer if the trend continues, observers said.

'Right now, it’s a long ways from making people feel safe,' NAACP Oakland executive committee member Robert Harris said Wednesday. 'But people will take comfort in the fact that some people are doing something to deal with the crime situation here, and we’re appreciative for that.' and has targeted auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime and added high-visibility traffic enforcement. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in March that the state was installing 'Carjackers, drug traffickers and thieves need to be arrested and held accountable for their crimes,' Newsom said in a statement. 'The state will continue to support local law enforcement in Oakland and across California to effectively combat criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable.' Among the charges facing those who have been arrested are possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI and felony gun possession, authorities said. Suspects also were arrested on outstanding warrants

Undercover Sting Operations Arrests Stolen Vehicles Guns Crime Oakland

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

District 181 Educators Recognized on Illinois State Board of Education's List of Those Who ExcelA dozen educators from Hinsdale-Clarendon Hills Elementary District 181 have been selected as recipients of the Those Who Excel award for 2024, the most in the state. They will be honored at a celebration event on May 6. The program, sponsored by the Illinois State Board of Education since 1970, recognizes educators who have made significant contributions to Illinois schools.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Illegal butt injections arrest: Mother, daughter arrested during undercover stingConsuelo Maria Dal Bo was arrested earlier this week with her daughter during an undercover sting operation in Cypress.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Mother, daughter duo arrested for performing illegal butt injections after undercover sting in CypressThe investigation showed that the Dal Bos charged $6,000 per procedure and allegedly performed the injections immediately after arriving from California.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Undercover sting in Cypress nets arrests of mom, daughter accused of illegal butt injectionsOnly ABC13 was in the Cypress neighborhood where police and federal agents seized medical equipment for procedures that they say aren't just illegal but also dangerous.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Undercover sting reveals Harrisburg man attempted to have sex with 14-year-oldA Harrisburg man was sentenced Monday after an undercover sting operation found he attempted to have sex with a 14-year-old.According to the Lancaster County Di

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Dozens more arrests announced as part of an East Bay California Highway Patrol sting operationsAuthorities say they have recovered hundreds of stolen vehicles.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »