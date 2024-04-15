Uncertainty Surrounds Expansion of Child Tax Credit

Earlier this year, the federal Child Tax Credit appeared headed for an expansion that would have helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty. But the expanded CTC failed to materialize ahead of the April 15 tax deadline, and its future appears uncertain. The bill, called the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, easily passed the House in February with bipartisan support.

One of those issues is a so-called 'look back' provision that would allow parents to use income from a prior year if it would help boost the amount they could claim through the CTC. Some Republican lawmakers claim it could weaken parents' incentive to work, Politico reported.Even so, advocates are still holding out hope that the tax bill could pass. The National Parents Union, an advocacy group for parents, urged lawmakers at an April 10 rally to move the legislation forward.

