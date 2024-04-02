Ukrainian UAV Strikes Russian Weapons Plant, Causing Massive Explosion

A Ukrainian 'plane-type UAV' on Tuesday struck a Russian weapons plant that allegedly assembled drones, causing an incredible fireball after impact. 'This morning, the republic's industrial enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked by drones,' Rustam Minnikhanov, the leader of Russia's autonomous Republic of Tatarstan, said in a post on his Telegram channel. 'There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises was not disrupted,' Minnikhanov added.

Video caught the moment when a plane-like UAV nosedived into a plant near Yelabuga in the Tatarstan region around 600 miles from Ukraine’s borders in Russia, causing a massive explosion. Russian sources say the drone struck a workers dormitory near the plant, with two or three drones striking the facility overall that wounded at least seven people, according to Radio Free Europ

