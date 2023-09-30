Ukraine live briefing: Romania reports possible airspace breach during Russian attack on Ukraine

NATO member Romania said it was searching for debris after an overnight Russian drone attack in Ukraine. Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on the banks of the River Danube, which runs along the border with Romania, have renewed concernsof the conflict in recent weeks.

Romania said earlier this month that drone fragments were found on its territory, though it did not suggest this was an intentional attack. Still, the spillover and the proximity of the conflict to countries neighboring Ukraine

, for which a mutual defense provision stipulates that an attack on one member can be considered an attack on all.Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effect across the globe:Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said police were deployed near the border

where the potential breach was detected. The statement said residents there received warning alerts that were lifted later in the night. Romania began building some air-raid near the Ukraine border after finding the suspected war debris this month. headtopics.com

Romania bolsters defences to stop Ukraine war crossing NATO thresholdRomania is moving air defences closer to its Danube villages across the river from Ukraine where Russian drones have been attacking grain facilities, and is adding more military observation posts and patrols to the area, two senior defence sources said.

Russian state TV threatens cluster munitions attack on NATO memberDutch oil refineries would be 'a perfect target for a cluster munition,' Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said on state TV.

NATO's secretary-general meets with Zelenskyy to discuss battlefield and ammunition needs in UkraineNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the status of the war and needs of troops.

NATO's Secretary-general Meets with Zelenskyy to Discuss Battlefield and Ammunition Needs in UkraineNATO SecretaryGeneral Jens Stoltenberg met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the status of the war and needs of troops on Thursday, the day after Russia accused Ukraine's Western allies of helping plan and conduct last week's missile strike on the Black Sea...