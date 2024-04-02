UCLA Football Team Shows Promise in First Spring Practice

After the first few months of DeShaun Foster’s tenure as head coach were spent learning and taking care of his off-the-field responsibilities, the UCLA football team was out on the field for its first public spring practice on Tuesday. The first-year coach is “excited” with what he has seen early on from the offense, that features several returning playmakers working with a new coaching staff.

Foster didn’t want to overload his players early with the new playbook, under offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, but they’re already “trending in the right direction” with how quickly they’re absorbing information coming back from spring break. “Everyone is super excited in the building,” receiver Logan Loya said

