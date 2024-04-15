Trump Media & Technology Group's Stock Price Plunges as Company Files to Sell More Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group's stock price plunged by more than 15% on Monday after the parent company of former President Donald Trump 's Truth Social platform filed to sell millions more shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol "DJT," said in an SEC filing it could issue an additional 21.5 million shares in the coming months. The filing showed a potential sale of 146.1 million shares of the social media company, including 114.8 million shares owned by Trump himself.

Also on Monday, Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, appeared in a New York City courtroom as jury selection began in a trial against him centered on hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Trump is the first former president ever to be criminally prosecuted. FOX Business' Lawrence Richard, Maria Paronich and Reuters contributed to this report.

Trump Media & Technology Group TMTG Stock Price Truth Social Platform Shares SEC Filing Donald Trump

