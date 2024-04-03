Trump and RNC Raise $65.6 Million in March

Former President Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $65.6 million in March, ending the month with $93.1 million in cash on hand. The funds include money raised by various fundraising committees.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley expressed confidence in their unified operation and predicted a big win in the upcoming election.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump, RNC raised $65.6 million in MarchTrump’s allies hope the amount will ease concerns about his fundraising.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Donald Trump, RNC score $65.6 million campaign haul in MarchThe Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Wednesday that they raised more than $65.6 million in March, ending the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Exclusive — Trump Adviser Lynne Patton: ‘RNC Is Officially Trump Country’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

'Trump's party': Michael Steele slams Lara Trump serving as the new RNC chairThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Who is new Trump-backed RNC Chairman Michael Whatley?Michael Whatley, who was hand-picked by former President Donald Trump, will be joined by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, who was also elected by a unanimous voice vote to serve as co-chair.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

RNC votes to install Donald Trump’s handpicked chair as former president tightens control of partyMichael Whatley, a North Carolina Republican who has echoed Trump’s false theories of voter fraud, was elected the party’s new national chairman. Lara Trump was voted in as co-chair.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »