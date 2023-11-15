Travis Kelce talks about meeting Taylor Swift's father and her performance at his podcast 'New Heights' with brother Jason Kelce. Swift changed the lyrics of her song 'Karma' to reference Kelce. Kelce expresses his surprise and jokes about the viral video of him and his brother reacting to the lyric change.

