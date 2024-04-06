Travis Kelce Impresses as Host of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity'

Travis Kelce is trading his football for a microphone as he starts filming for the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. The Super Bowl champion is impressing people with his hosting skills and is described as funny and witty. He has been photographed with girlfriend Taylor Swift and brother Jason Kelce during his off hours in Los Angeles, where he is filming several episodes back-to-back.

The first episodes started filming at the beginning of the month and production is expected to continue next week. The upcoming Amazon Prime competition series will feature contestants answering trivia questions against three celebrities

Travis Kelce Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity Hosting Skills Filming Competition Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travis Kelce Reveals the Hit Reality Show He Loves: 'It's Worse Than 'Catching Kelce''The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reveals his new guilty pleasure on his 'New Heights' podcast.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce Jokes Love Is Blind Is 'Worse Than Catching Kelce'Travis Kelce tried to convince brother Jason Kelce to watch ‘Love Is Blind,’ calling it ‘so f–king good’ and joking it’s ‘worse’ than ‘Catching Kelce’

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals offseason weight gain in drinking debate with brother Jason KelceKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that he and brother Jason Kelce are now in the same 'weight class' after gaining some extra weight this offseason.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Kylie Kelce Talks Travis Kelce Dating Taylor SwiftDrew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Kylie Kelce on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship: ‘If Trav is happy, we're happy'The wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce supports the romance.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Kylie Kelce Called His Relationship With Taylor Swift 'Amazing'Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce says she supports Travis Kelce 'on and off the field' and shares an update on what it's been like dating Taylor Swift for the NFL star.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »