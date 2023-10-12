'Total War: Pharaoh' and 'Star Trek: Infinite': boldly going where we've been before

Total War: Pharaoh and Star Trek: Infinite both come out this week. Developed by two of the biggest names in strategy gaming, Paradox Interactive and Creative Assembly, both offer deep strategy experiences steeped in past designs.That became my fight song of despair when a horde of invading"Sea Peoples" attacked one of my core cities on the Mediterranean coast .

As with other Total War games, the stability of your cities suffer if you fail to balance your resources. But this element has been simplified to a fault. Often after moving an army and choosing my court actions for that turn, I was baffled that there wasn't anything else for me to do before ending the turn.

Altogether, it makes for a much more immersive, but slower experience than previous Total War games. So slow, in fact, that I often pushed for the"Auto-Resolve" button to skip easy battles. That's not to say that drawn-out skirmishes couldn't be engaging. I felt like a tactical genius when I turned the inexorable tide of invading"Sea Peoples" and saved my coastal city. headtopics.com

Ultimately, Total War: Pharaoh satisfied the historical grand strategist in me. If you've got the patience for its slow tactics and stripped-down strategy, its undeniably beautiful presentation could attract new players to this admittedly niche genre., the adult animated comedy about goofy peons on a mediocre starship, earned praise from critics and hardcore fans alike.

As with other grand strategy games, balancing your faction's resources is a delicate art, and can be instantly thrown off by your own myopic actions or by events beyond your control. Diplomacy, too, is fickle: Star Trek: Infinite contains dozens of minor factions along with the core four, each with competing demands and various levels of hostility. headtopics.com

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll hits 2,200 total (live updates)The war between Israel and Hamas has entered day five.

Anchorage Jewish leader calls for peace amidst war-torn Israel-Hamas warThe conflict having deep impacts on Alaskans with connections to both sides of the war. Both Anchorage's Jewish, and Muslim, communities with different perspectives on the war. Although, people from both sides have been calling for peace.

Anchorage Jewish leader calls for peace amidst war-torn Israel-Hamas warThe conflict having deep impacts on Alaskans with connections to both sides of the war.

Anchorage Jewish leader calls for peace amidst war-torn Israel-Hamas warThe conflict is having deep impacts on Alaskans with connections to both sides of the war. While Anchorage’s Jewish and Muslim communities have different perspectives on the war, people from both sides have called for peace.

Doug Burgum to declare Iran's 'war on Israel' is 'war on America'Support Israel Rally at the Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park on Oct. 10, 2023

'Fauda' star Lior Raz ducks rockets on real-life mission to rescue Israelis in warHit series ‘Fauda’ star Lior Raz heads to warzone to rescue families from Hamas