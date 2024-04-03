Total Solar Eclipse to be Observed in Chicago

Chicago is usually the perfect place for sightseeing — but to observe April 8’s total solar eclipse many astronomy fans are The moon will completely block the sun for more than four minutes in southern Illinois for the second time in seven years. About 90% of the sun will disappear in Chicago during the same event.

When was the last time Chicago experienced a total solar eclipse? Before the city existed! On June 16, 1806 — more than three decades before Chicago became a city — this area came within a whisker (99.9%) of a total solar eclipse with totality observed southward into central Illinois.When will Chicago gets its place again in the absence of the sun? Skilling says areas from Evanston north into Wisconsin will experience a total eclipse Sept. 14, 2099. So get those reservations made now. While we’re waiting, here’s a look back through the decades at how Chicagoans celebrated the arrival of a solar eclipse.Chicagoans had to wake early to catch a glimpse of the eclips

