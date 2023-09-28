Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Will Have 1 Key Ingredient Top Gun: Maverick Was Missing

Top Gun 3 will have one key missing ingredient. Given how Top Gun 3 has not been greenlit, it can be hard to foresee how its potential narrative elements will pan out and how it will advance the storylines set by Top Gun: Maverick.

However, one can still anticipate what Top Gun 3's primary storylines could center on based on the plot developments and character arcs in Top Gun: Maverick. For instance, it already seems like Top Gun 3 has one major advantage over its predecessors.

RELATED: Hangman’s Teased Top Gun 3 Role Sets Up A New Sequel Challenge Top Gun 3 Will Have An Established Cast For The First Time Before the first Top Gun movie, Tom Cruise had only starred in seven other films and was primarily known for his breakout role in Risky Business. Most other stars in Top Gun were also in the initial years of their acting careers, bringing little to no "star power" to the movie. Top Gun 2 significantly changed this by not only leveraging Tom Cruise's movie-star status and bankability but also reinstating old characters in its storyline.

If Top Gun 3 happens somewhere down the line, it will have one unique ingredient that will set it apart from Top Gun: Maverick. Although no official announcements surrounding a third Top Gun movie have been made yet, it seems inevitable considering Top Gun: Maverick's monumental box office numbers and impressive critical ratings. Like Top Gun: Maverick combined 80s nostalgia with contemporary elements to create a well-rounded action movie, Top Gun 3 will have to borrow ideas and themes from the first two films while still etching its own identity to succeed.

Given how Top Gun 3 has not been greenlit, it can be hard to foresee how its potential narrative elements will pan out and how it will advance the storylines set by Top Gun: Maverick. However, one can still anticipate what Top Gun 3's primary storylines could center on based on the plot developments and character arcs in Top Gun: Maverick. For instance, it already seems like Top Gun 3 has one major advantage over its predecessors.

RELATED: Hangman’s Teased Top Gun 3 Role Sets Up A New Sequel Challenge

Top Gun 3 Will Have An Established Cast For The First Time Before the first Top Gun movie, Tom Cruise had only starred in seven other films and was primarily known for his breakout role in Risky Business. Most other stars in Top Gun were also in the initial years of their acting careers, bringing little to no "star power" to the movie. Top Gun 2 significantly changed this by not only leveraging Tom Cruise's movie-star status and bankability but also reinstating old characters in its storyline. Although many factors contributed to Top Gun 2's success, its ability to retain many legacy characters and cast members from the original movie added to its overall appeal.

Considering all the ways in which Top Gun: Maverick sets up Top Gun 3, the third installment will likely be the first film in the franchise to have a well-established ensemble. Top Gun 2 only marked the return of Tom Cruise's Maverick and a few other secondary characters from the original film. Apart from Tom Cruise, none of Top Gun 2's leading cast members were in the first movie. Since Top Gun 3 will likely be a direct sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, it will have the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the cast of Top Gun: Maverick and capitalize on the strength of its cast. It may not be able to bring back all the characters and cast members from Top Gun 2, but it certainly can weave most of their arcs into its overarching storyline.

Top Gun 3's Established Cast Will Make It A Totally Different Sequel Assuming that Top Gun 3 will not take another three decades to premiere, it will be the first movie in the franchise to have some real sense of continuity. Top Gun 2 did have some narrative links with the first movie, given how one of its primary conflicts revolved around Maverick's struggles with grief Goose's death. However, the movie still had to retcon many story elements to convincingly portray the animosity between Rooster and Maverick. By unfolding not too long after Top Gun: Maverick's events, the third movie can finally bring consistency to the franchise's storyline, which will make more room for exploring character backstories and motivations.

Even from a marketing and commercial standpoint, Top Gun 3 would be a different sequel if its story seamlessly transitions from Top Gun 2. The promise of marking the return of Top Gun 2's cast would alone be a massive selling point for Top Gun 3, increasing its odds of surpassing its predecessor's box office numbers. Top Gun 3 would also be able a totally different sequel because, with all these factors combined, it would steer the franchise in a new direction, where character beats would be more refined, deep, and emotionally resonant with audiences.

Top Gun: Maverick's New Cast Are The Franchise's Future (Not Tom Cruise) Top Gun 2 gave Tom Cruise's character an emotion and satisfying closure. If the sequel marks his return as the lead, it could potentially diminish the impact of Top Gun: Maverick's moving ending. It would make sense for Tom Cruise to appear in a smaller role in Top Gun 3, perhaps as a voice of guidance for Miles Teller's Rooster. However, anything more than that would be a stretch, given how Maverick proved his doubters wrong by pulling off a nearly impossible mission, earned everyone's respect in the Navy, fixed his relationship with Rooster, and found love and peace after meeting Jennifer Connelly's Penny.

All the closing storylines in Maverick's Top Gun 2 narrative suggest that he would be better off following Iceman's advice of finally letting go. Top Gun 2 also sets up several new narrative directions for Top Gun 3, which do not necessarily include Tom Cruise's Maverick. For example, there is little to no room for Maverick's involvement in Rooster and Hangman's friendly rivalry and their individual rite of passages as pilots, both of which will be the primary drivers of Top Gun 3's overarching storyline. All in all, Top Gun 3 is poised to be a distinctive addition to the franchise, and Tom Cruise's limited appearance could further differentiate it from its predecessors.