Tickets for Arizona Coyotes' Last Game in Arizona Skyrocket in Price

TEMPE, AZ — Tickets for what is expected to be the Arizona Coyotes ' last game in Arizona have skyrocketed in price after rumors of the team's departure.

On Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox even welcomed the team to Utah in a post on X that has since been deleted. Parking for Coyotes games starts at about $30 at the Packard garages just north and south of Mullett Arena, but it's unclear if that price will change because of how busy it is expected to be. Click here for more directions and parking info.

