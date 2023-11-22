Three Dead, Three Missing in Wrangell Landslide

Three people are confirmed dead and three people remain missing in a devastating Wrangell landslide that sent a 450-foot-wide debris field of earth, rock and trees barreling down a mountainside, swallowing three homes in its path and cutting off the only highway to more than 70 households.





