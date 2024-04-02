The Truth About Red Wine and Health

Despite the original research in the 1990s supporting red wine's health benefits being flawed, many still believe that red wine is healthy. Moderate alcohol consumption has been linked to fewer heart disease deaths. Red wine became popular as a health food due to its alcohol content and the antioxidants found in grape skins, particularly resveratrol.

However, it is now known that moderate drinkers live longer not because of alcohol consumption, but because they generally lead healthier lifestyles

