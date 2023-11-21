The Trump Show: A Threat Like Never Before

The carnival barker Some would call it a farce if it weren’t so serious. The Trump Show, with antics and bluster as the main attraction, has confounded and made our somber legal system seem inept. Watching him work is like being at a carnival, but the barker is the show, and he has his audience in awe of just what can be accomplished by a crabby, ill-tempered old coot who is perfecting dirty tricks to slip out of a Gordian knot of problems.

Internet thugs have emerged, like the Brown Shirts of old, adding terror to those who would oppose him. Call Donald Trump a magician of the dark arts, an autocrat in the wings, or a monster of mayhem to be, but he is a threat not seen before. He offers hope to the masses, but America’s only real hope is that the Trump Show fizzles and the big bag of wind blows itself out. People are also reading… Ron Lancaster North side Don’t fret over Biden Fretting Democrats play right into the hands of the opposition. What a counter-productive strategy! Look, Biden is old — 81 — but in good physical shap





