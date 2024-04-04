The Science of Siblings: How Twins Can Be Different

Early in life, Sam, left, and John were much more similar than they may seem today. "They both did not wave, they didn't respond to their name, they both had a lot of repetitive movements," says their mother Kim Leaird. The Science of Siblings is a new series exploring the ways our siblings can influence us, from our money and our mental health all the way down to our very molecules. We'll be sharing these stories over the next several weeks.

These side-by-side photos show identical twins Sam and John Fetters. On the left, the twins on their first day of third grade; on the right, the brothers at home in Martha's Vineyard in March 2024. Sam is a sophomore at Amherst College who plans to double major in history and political science. In his free time, he runs marathons. John attends a special school, struggles to form sentences, and likes to watch "Teletubbies" and "Sesame Street"

