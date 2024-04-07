The Rise of the Four-Day Workweek: How AI Could Accelerate the Shift

Plenty of companies, from publicly traded ones like ThredUp to Kickstarter and local manufacturers like Advanced RV have made the transition away from five days in the office. Optimal productivity may not have been achieved yet, but the level of productivity combined with the work-life balance benefits has firms saying they are not looking back.

While relatively few companies have shifted to a four-day workweek, the advent of artificial intelligence apps like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini could hasten the shift. A study found that the companies that had extensive experience using AI were more than twice as likely to be open to a four-day workweek than those who didn't. That was a point made last week by Steve Cohen, the billionaire hedge fund manager and owner of the New York Mets, who said on CNBC he sees a four-day workweek as inevitable for most workers (not his own though, as long as the stock market remains open five days). Cohen thinks the increasing presence of artificial intelligence — which has already transformed industries like finance and healthcare — will make it easier for companies to adopt a shorter workweek

Four-Day Workweek AI Artificial Intelligence Productivity Work-Life Balance Transition Companies

