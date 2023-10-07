The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Mullin’s touchdown was North Dakota’s only score of over 10 yards. The Fighting Hawks scored on runs of 1, 5, 6, 10, 8 and 4 yards. Gaven Ziebarth had a team-high 78 yards rushing and Simon Romfo scored twice. Luke Skokna, Grant Romfo, Tommy Schuster and Quincy Vaughn also scored on the ground as nine rushers combined for 28 carries and 224 yards.

Schuster was 17-of-23 passing for 206 yards for North Dakota (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference Football). Trey Feeney and Simon Romfo also completed two passes apiece. Matt Morrissey threw for 145 yards for Western Illinois (0-5, 0-2). The Leathernecks were limited to just 2 yards in the opening quarter. headtopics.com

North Dakota was coming off a 42-21 loss to top-ranked South Dakota State last weekend after being limited to just 234 yards of total offense.

