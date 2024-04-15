The Last Manual Transmission Volvo in the United States

Every year, fewer new vehicles are available in the United States with manual transmission s . American Volvo buyers preferred three-pedal setups in their cars later than some, though even they had mostly fallen out of love with manuals by the time the 1990s dawned. Still, some stubborn holdouts kept demand for the once-beloved gearbox technology alive here, until Geely-owned Volvo axed the manual transmission for the U.S. market after the 2013 model year.

The U.S.-market 2012 C30 came with a 2.5-liter turbocharged straight-five engine rated at 227 horsepower and 236 pound-feet, and owners could buy the Polestar Performance software upgrade to increase those numbers to 250 horses and 273 pound-feet. That made for a respectably quick machine with its curb weight of just 3,200 pounds.

This one looked to have been in very nice cosmetic condition when it arrived here, so we can assume that it suffered some costly mechanical malfunction.

Volvo Manual Transmission C30 United States Car Graveyard

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



therealautoblog / 🏆 528. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign-born population in the United States concentrated in four statesA new report by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that more than half of the foreign-born population in the United States resides in California, Texas, Florida, and New York. The report also highlights that the foreign-born population has grown older and more educated over the past twelve years.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom Ranked as Top Countries for InvestorsThe Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California, released its annual Global Opportunity Index report which tracks investor interest in global economies. The U.S. ranked 4 while China ranked 39 — which is pretty high for an emerging economy, Senior Director Maggie Switek said.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

United States, United Kingdom, and Germany Among Largest Cryptocurrency HoldersAccording to data from Arkham, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany are some of the largest countries in terms of cryptocurrency holdings. The U.S. government holds 212,847 BTC, while the treasuries of the U.K. and Germany hold 61,245 BTC and 49,858 BTC, respectively.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

2025 Volvo EX30 Ice Drive Review: This Is Why Volvo Brought Back RWDVolvo's EX30 is helping the brand usher in a return to rear-wheel drive because it works better on snow and ice than you'd expect.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

2025 Volvo EX30 Ice Drive: Sliding through Sweden in Volvo's charming new EVGet in-depth info on the 2025 Volvo EX30 including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

United States vs. Mexico: USMNT and El Tri square off in 2024 Concacaf Nations League FinalThe United States came back to tie the match with seconds left in regulation. USMNT went on to win, 3-1.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »