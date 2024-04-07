The Impact of Digital Technologies on Relationships

Entails navigating an increasing number of relational issues that emerge from digital content. Therapists have become a source of guidance to humans when they encounter discord generated by technology-driven interactions. As a couple and family therapist in 2005, discussions in therapy sessions differed greatly from those of today due, in large part, to the proliferation of digital technologies .

How people communicate with each other in the past two decades has changed in unprecedented ways, taxing our abilities to cope in relationships. As a society, we have onboarded all that technology has offered us, which inevitably created emotional repercussions in interpersonal relationships. Changes in how we communicate are happening in important ways that go undetected—until they blow up our secure attachments. These problems have emerged in front of our eyes, in our lifetime. In 2007, Apple released the first iPhone and we absorbed the technology seamlessly in our daily lives. However, access to unrestricted contact with each other has come with a price tag: our constant attachment to cell phones has stirred up a myriad of relational concerns leaving us with questions of where to turn for guidance in the area of ethical decision making

Digital Technologies Relationships Therapists Guidance Technology-Driven Interactions Communication Emotional Repercussions Societal Impact Attachment Cell Phones Ethical Decision Making

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Digital Asset Custodians: Their Impact On Digital Asset TokenizationRead through how the use case of real-world asset tokenization is growing every day and why digital asset custodians stand to use it.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Why Digital For Good MattersI am the Group Vice President of Digital Marketing and Digital Transformation of Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and 'deep tech' innovations: artificial intelligence, big data, connectivity, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

GoldenTree sells digital asset unit to Republic, former partner to joinGlobal asset manager GoldenTree has sold its digital asset unit to investment firm Republic, with former partner Joe Naggar set to join the company. Republic announced the acquisition of GoldenChain on Tuesday, a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldenTree, which managed the firm’s digital asset funds. Nagger will become CEO and CIO of the newly formed digital asset-focused entity Republic Digital. Republic said the deal was designed to bolster its market position. It will leverage the combined expertise to explore new opportunities in the digital asset space.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Geometry-adaptive electrocatalysis: Proposed approach could double efficiency of energy conversion technologiesAs the world seeks sustainable solutions to meet escalating energy demands, a collaborative team of researchers from the Universities of Tartu and Copenhagen has proposed an innovative approach to overcome long-standing limitations in oxygen electrocatalysis.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

US announces $6 billion for new emissions-cutting technologiesThe projects will target emissions from industries like cement production and metalworks, which make up a big chunk of annual emissions.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

UN warns against 'thirsty' technologies to solve water crisisThe report, titled 'Water for prosperity and peace', published by UNESCO has called for more water education, data collection and investment to address the crisis.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »