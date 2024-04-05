The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection Reveals Shocking Transformations and Deepened Rift

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection depicts the counterattack of the seven people, who returned from hell, against new evil that held hands with Matthew Lee . The sight of him taking off Shim Joon Seok ’s mask and telling Matthew Lee , “You’ve done well in getting me out to this world,” provided catharsis to viewers. The newly released stills capture the deepened rift within the community of Matthew Lee and the villains.

Cha Joo Ran cannot hide her fear while Geum Ra Hee is watching her closely, making viewers curious to find out about what makes them so surprised. Min Do Hyuk’s shocking transformation also adds to viewers’ curiosity. For an unknown reason, Min Do Hyuk appears with a dirt-covered face and beard along with long, bushy hair and shabby clothes, making viewers think as if he just came back to society after living in nature for a long period of time

