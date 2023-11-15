The Crown's portrayal of Princess Diana

Well, here we are, at the beginning of the end. When we all started watching Peter Morgan’s The Crown in 2016, wasn’t the anticipation of this moment in the back of our minds? The tragic death of Princess Diana? If you’re a viewer over 30, Diana is likely the royal who has loomed largest in your conscious, in life and in death. The Crown knows this.

In real life, Diana sucked up all the oxygen in the royal room, and on the show, she has taken more and more of the focus since she first appeared onscreen in season three (first played by Emma Corrin, now Elizabeth Debicki). Unfortunately, that’s been to the show’s detriment. The back half of season five depicted Charles (Dominic West) and Diana’s divorce drama ad nauseam. There were poignant moments, but at a certain point, you’re beating a dead horse. By the time the finale rolled around, it felt clear that the show no longer knew what to do with Diana. This was a time when she was dazzling the world with her charm, but all you ever saw on The Crown was her being chased by paparazzi and moping around her fla

