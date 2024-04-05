The Challenge of Consilience in Aligning Natural Sciences with Human History

Consilience breaks down when we try to align the natural sciences with human history . E.O. Wilson laid out a grand vision for how the natural sciences , the social sciences, and the humanities might be coherently interrelated. Given how chaotic and fragmented our current knowledge systems are, it is easy to understand why Wilson longed for such a vision. Wilson was also explicit that we had not yet achieved consilience, and he was quite specific on where the problem was located.

Before we get into that, let’s be clear about what Wilson meant by 'consilience.' He defined it as the 'jumping together of knowledge by linking facts and fact-based theory across the disciplines to create a common ground of explanation' (p. 8). Wilson argued that the physical, chemical, and biological sciences had largely achieved consilience. In his view, the problem was when we got to humans—that is when our basic consilient understanding breaks down

Consilience Natural Sciences Human History E.O. Wilson

