The Big Picture

In last year’s teen romp, Bottoms, perhaps one of its most perceptive moments comes when CJ (Rachel Sennott) is forcibly trying to make a group of teenage girls bond over shared trauma. She casually asks the group who has been raped, and everyone awkwardly keeps their hand down. But then CJ tacks on with, “Gray area stuff counts too,” and like that, almost every hand is raised and nothing more is spoken of it.
Rape, sexual assault, and sexual violence are all part of an important but deeply uncomfortable cultural conversation that has become more prevalent since the Me Too movement — and yet, the way that people, especially teens and young adults, try to speak about their own experiences or comfort their friends who have gone through similar ones is still severely stunted. This bleeds into cinema and its depiction of rape and sexual assault. For years, rape was relegated to horror films where it was used as shock valu
Rape Sexual Assault Sexual Violence Me Too Movement Cinema Depiction
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »