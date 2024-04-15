The Best Skin Care Tips for Women Over 50

By nature of time and gravity, the markers of aging—deep wrinkles, sun spots , crepe-y texture, and loss of volume—present themselves most conspicuously mid-life onward, which is why many look to overhaul their above-neck routines in search of the best skin care for women over 50 . From the best way to reduce the appearance of wrinkles to the most robust brightening and resurfacing masks, here skin-care pros share the best strategies and ways to build your arsenal for an ageless complexion.

Because women experience a dramatic reduction in collagen synthesis after menopause, Weitzner designed a special tool to stimulate fibroblasts, which are the cells that produce collagen. Using your fingertips or a tool, such as Pause’s Fascia Stimulating Tool, knead and contour the facial muscles, moving along the jawline and upward toward the highs of the cheekbones, under-eye region, and across the forehead.

