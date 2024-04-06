The Best Black Swimsuits to Shop Now

The best thing about buying a black swimsuit is that it’s a true investment: it will see you through this summer and look just as good for years to come paired with chunky sandals and a chic straw bag. This classic one-piece never dates and is our definition of chic, which is why we think every woman should have at least one in her holiday wardrobe .

If you don’t yet own a black swimsuit, or yours is looking a little tired, why not treat yourself to something new for summer 2024? Designers and high street brands have really upped the style stakes when it comes to swimwear this season, meaning there are myriad great options to suit all tastes and body shapes – from retro halternecks and alluring plunge styles to clever control swimsuits.If you don’t know where to begin, let us help you out with our edit of the best black swimsuits available to shop now. Be quick though – the best swimwear always sells out fast

