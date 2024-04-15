The Best and Worst Coachella Looks of 2024

There’s no doubt that Coachella is always a polarizing fashion affair. But the haphazard outfits mixed in with the surprisingly good make Coachella …Of course, the 2024 lineup held its weight: Doja Cat gave the performance of a lifetime; Lana Del Rey returned to her roots; and Sabrina Carpenter garnered a new wave of fans. The live music is great, but the outfit judging is even better — and as we anticipated, cowboy flair , denim, and frothy, semi-sheer layers took the forefront.
On and off the red carpet, Teyana Taylor turns heads. While a cowboy hat isn’t rare during Coachella, her modernization of it with a semi-sheer dress and denim Balenciaga boots was.Is it a Croc? Is it a Pringles can? Is it “fab,” like Ivy Getty’s comment? Who knows. Onlookers were equal parts shocked and intrigued. Our team is still very split. Either way, Pringles wins.Gone are the days of Paris Hilton exclusively sporting Barbie pink.
Coachella Fashion Outfits Cowboy Flair Denim Semi-Sheer Layers Alessandra Ambrosio Teyana Taylor
